China keen on developing medical products out of Kazakhstan's herbs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "China's Infinitus Company is interested in developing new medical products of medicinal plants growing in Kazakhstan and the country's mineral resources," its deputy director general told Kazinform.

"Our branch has obtained an official registration in Kazakhstan on September 4. By opening the branch we would like to learn more about the Kazakh healthcare culture to jointly contribute to the healthcare industry development. We would like to cooperate with the local institutes in the development of new products and find out more opportunities for cooperation. We are also interested in searching for local natural resources for the development of new products," he told on the sidelines of the "One Belt, One Road" China-Kazakhstan Intelligence Media Forum held in Astana, on Friday.

Infinitus Company Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Guangzhou China. The Company focuses on R&D, production, sales and services of Chinese herbal health products.