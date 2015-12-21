China landslide: Rescuers search for 91 people still missing 11

LONDON. KAZINFORM Hundreds of rescue workers are looking for survivors after a landslide hit 33 buildings in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Seven people were pulled from the rubble with minor injuries but 91 people are still missing, according to state television. Authorities said 900 people were evacuated from the industrial park before the landslide struck on Sunday. The city is one of China's biggest and is a major industrial centre. It is situated across the mainland border from Hong Kong. Xinhua news agency said an area of 60,000 sq m (71,760 square yards) has been covered with up to 6m (20ft) of mud. The landslide also caused an explosion at a nearby petrol station. Chinese media quoted Shenzhen's emergency office chief Yang Feng as saying that the 33 buildings have either been buried or damaged to varying degrees. They include three workers' dormitories, several factories and offices, a canteen, and other buildings. Local media reported that the landslide happened when huge mound of construction waste collapsed. State media quoted officials as saying 59 men and 32 women were missing and that "signs of life" had been detected at three separate locations. Emergency services search rubble for survivors after a landslide buried 22 buildings on 20 December 2015 in Shenzhen, China Source: BBC News