EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 20 April 2017 | GMT +6

    China launches 1st cargo spacecraft Tianzhou 1

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has launched its first unmanned cargo spacecraft Tianzhou 1 from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan.

    According to Xinhua news agency, the cargo ship is a "crucial step" toward the country's goal of completing its crewed space station by 2022.

    Tianzhou 1 blasted off at 7:41 p.m. (1141 GMT) Thursday atop a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket.
    It will conduct scientific experiments in space, including one on non-Newtonian gravitation, before falling back to Earth, Xinhua said.

    China's space station is set to be completed in 2022 and is expected to operate for at least a decade.

     

    Tags:
    Space exploration Technology Space World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!