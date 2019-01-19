EN
    15:23, 19 January 2019 | GMT +6

    China launches 2019 «Happy Chinese New Year» global celebration

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China has launched an annual "Happy Chinese New Year" global celebration campaign as the 2019 Spring Festival draws near.

    More than 1,500 live performances, exhibitions and temple fairs, among other celebration events, are scheduled to take place in 396 cities in 133 countries and regions across the globe during the campaign, Xinhua reports.

    The combination of cultural exchanges and tourism will be heavily featured in the campaign, with major activities scheduled to be held in tourist destinations along the Belt and Road, including Cairo and Dubai.

    The campaign will also feature activities celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and countries including Russia, Mongolia and Bulgaria.

    The "Happy Chinese New Year" global celebration, a series of cultural events celebrating the Spring Festival worldwide, was first initiated in 2010 to promote cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

