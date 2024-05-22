EN
    China launches 4 new satellites with Kuaizhou-11 Y4 rocket

    China's Kuaizhou-11 Y4 rocket launches 4 new satellites
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    China on Tuesday launched the Kuaizhou-11 Y4 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending four new satellites into space, Xinhua reported. 

    The commercial rocket blasted off at 12:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

    The four satellites, including the Wuhan-1 satellite and an ultra-low orbit technology test satellite, have entered their planned orbits.

    The launch was the 32nd flight mission of the Kuaizhou rocket series

