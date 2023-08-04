China launches FY-3F meteorological satellite

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China on Thursday launched a satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Xinhua reports.

The Fengyun-3F (FY-3F) satellite was launched at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.

The satellite was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology (SAST) under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, and its ground application system is operated by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

As a meteorological satellite with load configuration and performance indicators that have reached the international advanced level, FY-3F will take over the in-orbit duties of the FY-3C satellite and provide services in areas such as weather forecasting, climate prediction, disaster monitoring, and environmental monitoring.

The new satellite is equipped with an advanced microwave thermometer, a microwave hygrometer and an infrared hyperspectral atmospheric detector, said Li Haisheng with the SAST, who is in command of the satellite mission.

Compared with FY-3C, the number of atmospheric vertical detection channels provided by FY-3F is up by over 40 times, which means that the new satellite will have a more accurate understanding of atmospheric temperature and humidity stratification, Li said.

By combining microwave and optical atmospheric detection instruments, FY-3F can detect atmospheric temperature and humidity profile information that is difficult to distinguish by the human eye, allowing it to conduct more accurate three-dimensional scanning of the atmosphere, so that typhoons and rainstorms can be effectively traced.

The new satellite will further improve the timeliness and accuracy of weather forecasting and make greater contributions to disaster prevention and reduction, said Chen Zhenlin, head of the CMA.

FY-3F also features dynamic monitoring of the spatiotemporal distribution characteristics and changing trends of global atmospheric trace gases, which it achieves with high precision and high frequency.

In addition, FY-3F has an upgraded ultraviolet detection capability, and is equipped with two newly developed ultraviolet hyperspectral remote sensing detectors, said Wang Jinhua with the SAST. Wang is the chief designer of the satellite.

From the detectors, researchers can obtain useful information for climate change, atmospheric chemistry and atmospheric environment research.

Currently, there are nine Fengyun meteorological satellites in orbit, providing data products and services for 129 countries and regions around the world.