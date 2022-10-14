EN
    12:14, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    China launches new environmental satellite

    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction, emergency management, and environment monitoring from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province early Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    A Long March-2C rocket carrying the satellite S-SAR01 lifted off at 6:53 a.m. (Beijing Time).

    The satellite has entered the preset orbit. Its primary users will be the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

    By obtaining 5-meter resolution S-band radar image data, the satellite will support disaster prevention, reduction, relief, and environmental protection. It will also serve natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture, forestry, earthquakes, and other fields, said the China National Space Administration.

    Thursday's launch was the 443rd mission by the Long March rocket series.


    Photo: news.cn




    World News
