EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:43, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    China launches new remote sensing satellite group

    None
    Photo: Xinhua
    XICHANG. KAZINFORM - China launched a Long March-2D carrier rocket on Thursday to place a remote sensing satellite group composed of three satellites in space, Xinhua reports.

    The three satellites of the Yaogan-36 family were launched at 04:02 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan and entered the preset orbit.

    This mission is the 480th flight of the Long March carrier rockets.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!