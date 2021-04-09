EN
    09:33, 09 April 2021 | GMT +6

    China launches new satellite for space environment survey

    None
    None
    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM - China successfully sent an experiment satellite into planned orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province Friday, Xinhua reports.

    The satellite, the third of the Shiyan-6 series, was launched by a Long March-4B carrier rocket at 7:01 a.m. (Beijing Time).

    It will be used to carry out space environment survey and experiments on related technologies.

    Friday's launch was the 365th by the Long March rocket series.


