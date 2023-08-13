EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:35, 13 August 2023 | GMT +6

    China launches new satellite

    None
    Photo: Lu Xing/Xinhua
    XICHANG. KAZINFORM - China on early Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reports.

    The satellite, L-SAR4 01, was launched at 1:26 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

    The satellite will be mainly used to provide remote sensing information services.

    The launch was the 483rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!