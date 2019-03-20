China launches new stem cell clinic programs

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Sunday announced the launches of three stem cell clinic research programs to treat severe eye and gynecological diseases.



The three registered programs will focus on treating retinal pigment degeneration, ovarian dysfunction, and intrauterine adhesions that affect women health, Xinhua reports.



China has a total of 35 stem cell clinic research programs that have been registered by the National Health Commission and the National Medical Products Administration.



Human embryonic stem cells have the capacity to differentiate into a variety of cell types, which can participate in cell replacement and tissue regeneration. In recent years, stem cell research has become a key frontier area in the medical field, showing a good development prospect for the treatment of some difficult diseases.



Xiangli Bin, vice president of the CAS, said the academy's institute of stem cell and regenerative medicine has led 10 stem cell research programs, accounting for nearly one-third of the total registered in the country. The institute has made progress in clinical research, industrial transformation, and standardization.



The CAS, China's highest academic institution in natural sciences, also revealed the progress of ongoing stem cell programs for Parkinson's disease, vision loss and knee injury.