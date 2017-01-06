China launches new telecom satellite

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China has successfully launched a new-generation telecommunications satellite, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

The launch was carried out on Thursday at 23:19 local time via launch vehicle Chang Zheng 3B (CZ-3B, or Long March 3B) from Xichang Space Center, Sichuan Province.

According to RIA Novosti, it will be used for satelite communications, as well as for testing multi-frequency and high-speed data transmission.

Earlier, Chinese corporation Aerospace Science and Technology (CASC) reported that in 2017the country plans to carry out about 30 launches.