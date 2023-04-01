EN
    14:17, 01 April 2023 | GMT +6

    China launches new Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite

    None
    Photo: Xinhua
    JIUQUAN. KAZINFORM - China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 2:27 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    The Yaogan-34 04 satellite, carried by a Long March-4C rocket, successfully entered its planned orbit.

    This remote sensing satellite will be used in areas such as land resources survey, urban planning, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

    It was the 470th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.


