China launches satellite for remote sounding of Earth

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has launched the Gaofeng-4 satellite for remote sounding of the Earth, the country's National Space Administration (KCNA) said on Tuesday.

The satellite was launched with the aid of a Changzheng rocket from the Xichang launch center in Xichuan province.

Xinhua quoted Administrator Xu Dazhe as saying the satellite that is equipped with a system of optical observation has been placed into the geosynchronous earth orbit. Xu called it the most advanced space probe of its kind nowadays.

It will be used for remote tracking of geological processes and forest fires and for drawing up weather forecasts. All in all, China plans launching seven satellites of the Gaofeng family through to 2020.

Unlike the Gaofeng-1 and Gaofeng-2 that were launched into low geosynchronous obits, the Gaofeng-4 is orbiting the Earth at an elevation of 36,000 km.

The designer-in-chief of the project, Li Guo said the satellite can see an oil tanker in the oceanic spaces with the aid of a CMOS camera ensuring the best resolution among the cameras installed on satellites for remote sounding of the Earth.

Kazinform refers to TASS.