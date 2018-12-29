22:17, 29 December 2018 | GMT +6
China launches six Yunhai-2 satellites for atmospheric environment research
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China successfully sent six atmospheric environment research satellites and a test communication satellite into orbit Saturday, Xinhua reports.
They were launched by a Long March-2D rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 4:00 p.m.
The six Yunhai-2 satellites will be used to study atmospheric environment, monitor space environment, prevent and reduce disasters, and conduct scientific experiments.