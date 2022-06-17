EN
    16:24, 17 June 2022 | GMT +6

    China launches third aircraft carrier

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China launched its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in Shanghai on Friday. The carrier, named after Fujian Province, was completely designed and built by China, Xinhua reports.

    The new carrier was put into the water at a launch ceremony that started at about 11 a.m.

    Xu Qiliang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), presented a naming certificate to the navy unit receiving the carrier.

    Approved by the CMC, the Fujian was given the hull number 18.

    It is China's first domestically-made carrier that uses catapults. With a full-load displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, the carrier is equipped with electromagnetic catapults and arresting devices.

    The new carrier will conduct mooring tests and sea trials as scheduled.


