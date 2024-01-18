EN
    07:55, 18 January 2024

    China launches Tianzhou-7 cargo spacecraft

    China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7
    Photo credit: cmse.gov.cn

    China launched cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 on Wednesday night to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), Xinhua reported.

    The Long March-7 Y8 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-7, blasted off at 10:27 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the CMSA said.

    After about 10 minutes, Tianzhou-7 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. Its solar panels soon unfolded. The agency declared the launch a complete success.

    The cargo craft will later conduct the rendezvous and docking with the space station combination.

