EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:46, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    China launches Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite

    None
    None
    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China's Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite was launched on Thursday at 5:24 a.m. from Taiyuan launch site in Shanxi Province, north China.

    The satellite will be used for experiments, land surveys, crop yield estimates and disaster relief.

    Yaogan-29 was carried by a Long March-4C rocket, the 219th mission for the Long March rocket family.

    China launched the first "Yaogan" series satellite, Yaogan-1, in 2006.

    Source: Xinhua

    Tags:
    Space exploration World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!