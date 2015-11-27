China launches Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite

TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China's Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite was launched on Thursday at 5:24 a.m. from Taiyuan launch site in Shanxi Province, north China.

The satellite will be used for experiments, land surveys, crop yield estimates and disaster relief.

Yaogan-29 was carried by a Long March-4C rocket, the 219th mission for the Long March rocket family.

China launched the first "Yaogan" series satellite, Yaogan-1, in 2006.

Source: Xinhua