10:46, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6
China launches Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite
TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM China's Yaogan-29 remote sensing satellite was launched on Thursday at 5:24 a.m. from Taiyuan launch site in Shanxi Province, north China.
The satellite will be used for experiments, land surveys, crop yield estimates and disaster relief.
Yaogan-29 was carried by a Long March-4C rocket, the 219th mission for the Long March rocket family.
China launched the first "Yaogan" series satellite, Yaogan-1, in 2006.
Source: Xinhua