    10:56, 13 December 2022 | GMT +6

    China moves to boost foreign investment, trade as COVID-19 measures adjusted

    SHENZHEN. KAZINFORM Many localities across China are moving fast to boost foreign trade and investment as the country has adjusted its COVID-19 response to facilitate the orderly recovery of normal life and production, Xinhua reports.

    Many local governments, particularly those in the country's booming coastal regions, are holding foreign investment promotional activities or arranging charter planes to send business delegations to meet with overseas customers or investors.

    Last week, China announced a new set of measures to optimize its COVID-19 response, ranging from allowing home quarantine for mild and asymptomatic cases to reducing nucleic acid tests to make it easier for people to travel and enter public venues.

    It is widely thought that China's recalibration of its COVID-19 response and ensuing quick actions will give a solid boost to the world's second-largest economy, which was under pressure this year amid COVID-19 resurgences.


    Photo: Xinhua/Liang Xu

