China moves to support generative AI, regulate applications

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's internet watchdog and several other authorities, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology, have jointly issued an interim regulation on the management of generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, Xinhua reports.

The regulation, published on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Thursday, will go into effect on Aug. 15.

It puts forward a slew of measures on boosting generative AI technology on the one hand, and stipulates basic norms for generative AI service providers on the other.

The booming of generative AI technology has created new opportunities for economic and social development, but has also brought problems such as the spreading of fake information, the infringement of personal information and data safety, an official with the CAC noted.

The move is aimed at promoting the sound development of generative AI and its standard applications, safeguarding national security and social public interests, and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal entities and organizations, according to the CAC.

As per the regulation, China will encourage innovative applications of generative AI technology in various industries and fields, and will support industrial organizations, enterprises, education and research institutes and other relative institutions to carry out collaboration in this regard.

Meanwhile, regulators will exercise classified and grading supervision on generative AI services, states the regulation, requiring service providers to fulfill the obligations of online information security, including protecting netizens' personal information, and to take precautions to prevent under-age users from becoming addicted to such services.