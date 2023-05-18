China Nonferrous Metal Mining, KAZ Minerals plan to build copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Zhang Jinjun, Director General of China Nonferrous Mining Corp Ltd, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the issues of implementing mining and raw materials deep processing projects were discussed.

Tokayev was briefed about the plans of the Chinese company with KAZ Minerals to construct a copper smelting plant in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh President noted that the realization of such major projects is the result of the successful partnership between the countries.