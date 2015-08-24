China officially confirms its participation in EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has officially confirmed its participation in EXPO 2017.

The ceremony of handing over the relevant document has taken place today in Beijing. The ceremony involved Rapil Zhoshybayev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan - Commissioner of EXPO 2017, and chairman of China Committee for the Promotion of International Trade Zengwei Jiang. "Businesses in China are showing great interest in the EXPO 2017 (...). During his visit to Kazakhstan in May the current year President Xi Jinping assured President Nursultan Nazarbayev that China will actively participate in the EXPO-2017 in Astana," said Zengwei Jiang. According to his words, China intends to present to the world its concept of energy development. In turn, R. Zhoshybayev reminded that President Nursultan Nazarbayev declared 2017 the Year of China's tourism in Kazakhstan. Recall that China has become the 39th country to date to confirm its participation in EXPO 2017.