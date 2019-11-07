China officially launches 6G research and development

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China has established two offices to develop 6G, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday, kicking off the competition for the next-generation cellular data service that comes after the super-fast 5G, China Daily reports.

The ministry said on its website that one of the offices consists of government agencies responsible for the relevant policymaking.

The other is comprised of 37 experts from colleges, research academies and enterprises, who are expected to advise policymakers, it said.

While addressing a gathering on Sunday, vice-minister of science and technology Wang Xi said worldwide knowledge about the technology is still in an exploratory stage, without consensus over its definitions and applications.

He said the ministry will work with relevant departments to roll out a plan for 6G development, and work towards breakthroughs regarding its basic theories, key technologies and standards.