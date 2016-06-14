China on yellow alert for rainstorms

Thunderstorms, accompanied by gales or hail, will hit the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Hunan, Guizhou and Hunan from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, with precipitation reaching 200 millimeters in some areas, the National Meteorological Center said on its website.

The center suggested people reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against possible floods and landslides.

China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.



Source: Xinhua