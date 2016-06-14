EN
    18:48, 14 June 2016 | GMT +6

    China on yellow alert for rainstorms

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's meteorological authority on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for storms, forecasting heavy rain across most parts of the country in the coming two days.

    Thunderstorms, accompanied by gales or hail, will hit the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Hunan, Guizhou and Hunan from Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, with precipitation reaching 200 millimeters in some areas, the National Meteorological Center said on its website.

    The center suggested people reduce outdoor activities and take precautions against possible floods and landslides.

    China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

    Source: Xinhua 
