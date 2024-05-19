China one of main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan, President Zhaparov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov received Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong, the Presidential press service reported, Kabar reports.

Issues of deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, transport, logistics, and investment areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The president noted that currently, relations between Kyrgyzstan and China are characterized by the active dynamics of the progressive development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

He emphasized that China is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Zhaparov recalled that the Kyrgyz Republic was one of the first to support Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road initiative, the practical implementation of which is considered as the main source and impetus for the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the largest transport project that will bring economic interaction between the two countries to a qualitatively new level should be the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The president stated that this project will help deepen trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China, and also have a multiplier effect on the development of other sectors of the economy.

The parties reached a common understanding on the mechanism for implementing the project, and completed joint work on the preparation of a tripartite intergovernmental Agreement on the implementation of the railway construction project.

In this regard, Zhaparov expressed hope that the implementation of the project will begin in the very near future.

In turn, Liu Guozhong conveyed best wishes and greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Liu Guozhong emphasized that within the framework of the relations established by the heads of state of the two countries in the spirit of good neighborliness, friendship and shared prosperity, the Chinese side is ready to help deepen bilateral cooperation and fill cooperation with practical content.

He noted that last year the volume of trade between the countries amounted to almost $20 billion and reached a historic level.

The vice premier of the State Council said that China will also continue to encourage large Chinese enterprises to invest in the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking about the implementation of large infrastructure projects, Liu Guozhong stated that Xi Jinping called for intensifying the coordination of the railway construction project. Negotiations on this issue have been going on for 20 years and the time has come for practical implementation.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the opening of additional checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, improving air traffic, and creating a joint investment fund.