China Philharmonic Orchestra performed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Conservatory named after Kurmangazy has held a great concert of China Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of renowned conductor Xia Xiaotang within the "Tour of the Great Silk Road-2015". The concert took place with the support of akimat of Almaty city.

The gala night was opened by rector of the Conservatory Zhaniya Aubakirova and the Consul General of China in Almaty Zhang Wei. "The strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan is developing dynamically. All areas cooperation of our countries opened up new prospects for bilateral exchange and collaboration in the field of culture. Performance of the Philharmonic Orchestra is yet another incarnation of strengthening relations in the humanitarian sphere," said Zhang Wei. The musicians of the orchestra played world masterpieces of Borodin, Dvořák, and Chinese composers He Zhanhao and Chen Gang. Over 12 years of its existence the orchestra has given more than 500 concerts to millions of listeners around the world.