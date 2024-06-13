China plans to launch a tourist train to Tashkent and Samarkand

The People’s Republic of China intends to organize a tourist train that will run toward Tashkent and Samarkand, Uzbekistan Railways reports, UzA reports.

Representatives of the Chinese side also announced plans to launch a tourist train on the route Xi'an – Almaty, which will stop in the cities of Uzbekistan soon. This indicates further cooperation between China and Uzbekistan in railway transportation.

The leadership of Uzbekistan Railways expressed its readiness to increase the volume of cargo transportation through the Xi'an port to Uzbekistan. In addition, the Uzbek side invited Chinese partners to consider the possibility of transporting goods along the route Kashgar – Irkeshtom – Osh – Andijan and join the CASCA+ consortium, which is planned to be established soon.