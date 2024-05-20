China plans to produce electric vehicles in Kazakhstan

China suggested manufacturing electric vehicles in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Kazakhstan is interested in the development of the latest technologies, innovations, and improvement of the country’s scientific research potential.

Following the talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi he said Kazakhstan would fully support China’s initiative to build production of electric vehicles in the country. He stressed Kazakhstan invites Chinese companies to jointly develop rare-earth minerals. Another promising direction for cooperation is digital technologies and AI.

The Minister said the protocol signed to form an innovations and agriculture subcommittee of Kazakhstan and China will lay the foundation for further business support in the development of mutually beneficial projects in the sphere of agricultural products production and processing.