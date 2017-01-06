China proactive in preparation for EXPO-2017

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China is standing apart among all future participants of EXPO 2017 due to the active preparatory work it is doing, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China Shakhrat Nuryshev has said.

"As I already informed earlier 112 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017. China is distinguished by its proactive and consistent work. Not has China confirmed its participation, appointed national commissioner, signed pavilion handover agreement but also have submitted the concept and detailed program and started interior finishing work in the pavilion", the Ambassador told during the presentation of the Chinese pavilion speaking to Chinese journalists.

The diplomat has expressed confidence that the Chinese pavilion in Astana should be popular due to the experience of successful EXPO event in Shanghai, China, in 2010 and active participation in many other international exhibitions.

"I would like to emphasize that Kazakhstan sets big value to the participation of China in the upcoming event and ensures maximum support in solution of all organizational issues" he added.

Nuryshev expressed hope that China will present its major enterprises engaged in energy saving and green energy technologies and innovations. He encouraged Chinese tourist agencies to arrange tourist groups from China, purchase tickets and take part in the events within the Year of China in Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador called the Chinese journalists to actively highlight the EXPO-2017 events in the central and regional media of China.