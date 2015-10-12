China provides Kazakhstani army with military equipment free of charge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Imangali Tasmagambetov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Colonel-General Chang Wanquan.

According to the press service of the agency, the parties have signed an agreement on China's technical assistance to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. As per the deal China provides Kazakhstan with tractors with trawls, loading and unloading platform. The Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov invited Chinese representatives to participate in the international exhibition of arms and military equipment "KADEKS-2016". The event will take place in June 2016 in Astana city. According to his words, Kazakhstan is interested in the organization of joint activities on the mountain training, preparation of combat swimmers, urban operations of special units of the armed forces of the states. It is planned that in the near future the countries will hold joint tactical anti-terrorist exercises. It should be noted that military education takes an important place in the interaction between the two countries. Today Kazakhstani servicemen are trained in military educational institutions of the People's Liberation Army of China.