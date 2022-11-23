China ready to elevate Chinese-Kazakh relations to new height - Mao Ning

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to elevate China-Kazakhstan relations to a new height and deliver even more benefits to the two countries and two peoples, according to official spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Mao Ning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«China congratulates President Tokayev on his reelection. President Xi has sent him a congratulatory message,» she said at a press conference on November 21.

«China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners,» she noted.

Mao Ning reminded that in September this year, President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Kazakhstan. The two heads of state agreed to promote further development of bilateral relations.

Photo: Chinese MFA