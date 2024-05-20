China ready to import agricultural products from Kazakhstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi stated China’s readiness to import agricultural products from Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Wang Yi said that in 2003, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached $41 billion. Thus, the countries reached the goal set by the presidents on raising the annual trade turnover to $40 billion. The countries are also discussing the issue of setting more ambitious trade-related goal.

“China is ready to import high quality agricultural products from Kazakhstan,” Wang Yi said following the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

The Chinese Minister added that the sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in railway transportation on the China-Europe route and create more favorable conditions including capacity raising.