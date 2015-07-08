China ready to invest in every sector of Russian economy

UFA. KAZINFORM - China wants to invest in Russia as the country has been accelerating its economic growth, Gui Congyou said at a briefing.

"Overall, Russia is accelerating its economic growth, the Chinese side is ready to invest in the Russian economy in every sector to achieve the joint development and mutual winnings."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed measures of financial assistance to recover trade volume, Gui Congyou said.

"During the talks, the presidents discussed the issue of decline in the volume of trade and economic cooperation. They decided to take concrete steps to provide financial assistance, including for the implementation on major joint projects on the eastern and western [gas delivery] routes."

"China's participation in oil exploration in northern Russia is one of the most important points of growth to stimulate our cooperation," Gui Congyou added, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.