China rehearses V-Day parade

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China held a large-scale rehearsal for the Sept. 3 military parade from Saturday evening to Sunday morning in Tian'anmen Square and along the Chang'an Avenue in downtown Beijing.

More than 10,000 servicemen and servicewomen, about 500 military vehicles and nearly 200 aircraft attended the rehearsal, Xinhua learned from a military source.

All formations, including foreign troops and World War II veterans, were present while about 35,000 guests observed the parade.

The rehearsal was "smooth and orderly" and achieved the expected results, the source said.

The upcoming parade will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory of the war of China's resistance against the Japanese invasion.

The rehearsal was held on the weekend to minimize inconvenience caused by traffic control in various parts of Beijing, Kazinform refers to Chinadaily.com.cn.