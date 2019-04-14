China renews blue alert for heavy rain

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's national observatory on Sunday renewed a blue alert for heavy rain in some southern and southwestern regions.

From Sunday to Monday, heavy rain is expected to hit parts of Yunnan, Guangdong, Hainan and Fujian provinces, and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said the National Meteorological Center, Xinhua reports.

Some areas in Guangxi and Guangdong will be hit by up to 120 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

The center warned local governments and residents of possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain and recommended outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.