TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:43, 25 May 2023 | GMT +6

    China renews blue alert for severe convection weather

    Photo: news.cn
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's meteorological authority on Thursday renewed a blue alert for severe convection weather in some areas, Xinhua reports.

    From Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, thunderstorms, gales and hail will strike parts of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou and Guangxi, according to the National Meteorological Center.

    Short and heavy rainfall marked by 20 mm to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi and Guangdong, the center said.

    The center has advised the public to take precautions against flash floods, landslides and mudslides, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours.

    China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convection weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.


    China
