    14:00, 20 July 2020 | GMT +6

    China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's national observatory Monday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as the country continued to experience the dog days of sanfu, summer's hottest period which is expected to last until late August, Xinhua reports.

    On Monday, parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan provinces and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are expected to see temperatures as high as 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

    In some parts of the above regions, temperatures may even hit 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

    The center advised workers exposed to high temperatures to take protective measures.

    China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.


