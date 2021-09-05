China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's National Meteorological Center Saturday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures, Xinhua reports.

From 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, downpours are expected in parts of Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Anhui and Jiangsu, with up to 160 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the center.

The center has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms, and reminded drivers of possible road waterlogging.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.