11:48, 15 February 2020 | GMT +6
China reports 2,641 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 143 new deaths
BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority Saturday said it received reports of 2,641 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 143 deaths on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua reports.
Among the deaths, 139 were in Hubei Province, two in Henan, and one in Beijing and Chongqing respectively, according to the National Health Commission.