EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:48, 15 February 2020 | GMT +6

    China reports 2,641 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 143 new deaths

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese health authority Saturday said it received reports of 2,641 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 143 deaths on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua reports.

    Among the deaths, 139 were in Hubei Province, two in Henan, and one in Beijing and Chongqing respectively, according to the National Health Commission.


    Tags:
    World News Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!