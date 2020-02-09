China reports 37,100 novel coronavirus cases, 811 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has reached 37,100, 811 of them died, China's National Health Commission said on its website on Sunday, TASS reports.

According to the official data, the number of confirmed cases in China grew by more than 2,600 in the past 24 hours, the death toll - by 89.

To date, over 2,600 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Out of the 77,100 recorded patients, 6,188 have developed severe pneumonia.

Meanwhile, China’s Central Television reported on Sunday that the death toll in mainland China stood at 812, and the number of confirmed cases increased to 37,251.

The number of confirmed cases outside China reached 316, the broadcaster said.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization about an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown etiology in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.



