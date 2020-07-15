EN
    12:12, 15 July 2020 | GMT +6

    China, Russia send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Distribution of humanitarian aid from Russia and China is in full swing in Nur-Sultan, this has been informed by Miras Shekenov, deputy of the city’s Maslikhat.

    Humanitarian aid, consisting of 2.6 thousand pieces of protective clothing, 21,750 three-layer medical masks and 230 packages of Coronavir, will be delivered to Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.


