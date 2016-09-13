China, Russia start joint navy drill in South China Sea

The "Joint Sea 2016" drill will run from September 12 to 19, and feature navy surface ships, submarines, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, marines and amphibious armored equipment.

Wang Hai, Chinese chief director of the exercise and deputy commander of the Chinese Navy, said that the joint drill is "a strategic measure" and concrete action to promote the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination and deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries, especially the two navies.

The drill will highlight real combat, digitization and standardization to promote naval cooperation.

Several procedures will be undertaken during the drill, including joint air defense, anti-submarine operations, landing, island-seizing, search and rescue, and weapon use.



