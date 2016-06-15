China's best city to live in is revealed

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - If you are planning to settle down in one of Chinese cities, better choose Qingdao, China Daily reports.

It has been listed as the most livable city in the country out of 40 cities surveyed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.



The study ranked the cities based on 29 assessment indicators in six areas, including city safety, public service facilities, natural environment, cultural environment, transportation, and pollution level.



The other four cities among the top 5 are Kunming, Sanya, Dalian, and Weihai.



Qingdao tops the livability index list for its outstanding performance in all the six areas. Kunming's ranking benefits from its pleasant natural environment and characteristic cultural environment. Sanya wins for its air quality and Dalian performs well in city safety and natural environment. Weihai, meanwhile, cracks the top five due to its natural and cultural environment.



Beijing, on the other hand, is ranked last on the list. The other 4 least livable cities are Nanchang, Taiyuan, Harbin, and Guangzhou.



The reason Beijing is placed at the bottom of the list lies in its environment pollution, inconvenient transportation and little appreciation of its natural environment by its residents.



The study also shows that livable index of the 40 surveyed cities are generally low, the average point of which is 59.92, lower than basic residents' acceptance point of 60.



