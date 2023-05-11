EN
    08:49, 11 May 2023 | GMT +6

    China's cargo craft Tianzhou-6 docks with space station combination

    Photo: Xinhua
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The cargo craft Tianzhou-6 completed its status setting and docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said, Xinhua reports.

    At 5:16 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-6 docked at the rear docking port of the Tianhe core module, said the CMSA.

    The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.


