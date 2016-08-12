EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 12 August 2016 | GMT +6

    China's Chen Xinyi becomes first swimmer to fail doping test at Rio Games

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi, who finished fourth in the women's 100-meter butterfly on Sunday has become the first competitor in the sport to test positive for a banned substance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, local media reported Friday.

    Chen, 18, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic, on the August 7 test, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese Swimming Association (CSA).

    "The CSA has taken this matter seriously and demanded full cooperation from Chen in the investigation," the association said in the statement, quoted by Xinhua.

    China's National Anti-Doping Agency provided no comment so far.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com 

    Tags:
    Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!