EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:59, 24 March 2021 | GMT +6

    China’s daily output of COVID-19 vaccine reaches 5 mln doses

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The daily output of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, a senior official said, Xinhua reports.

    The daily production has increased from 1.5 million doses on Feb. 1 to about 5 million, with a total of more than 100 million doses supplied across the country, said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing.

    He said that the quality and safety of COVID-19 vaccines should always come first and be placed in the forefront of production and supply.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!