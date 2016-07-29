China's Gansu Province interested in developing economic ties with Belarus

LANZHOU. KAZINFORM - China's Gansu Province is interested in the development of economic contacts with Belarus, Communist Party Secretary of Gansu Province Wang Sanyun told reporters partaking in the Eurasian media seminar on 28 July, BelTA informs.



Wang Sanyun spoke in positive terms about the results of the visit of the Gansu Province delegation to Minsk in July. During the visit Chinese experts signed eight agreements on cooperation with Belarusian partners. He expressed hope that the cooperation plans will be fulfilled. These include industrial and medical cooperation.



"Gansu is a key hub of the One Belt and One Road initiative; therefore, our province is ready to enhance external ties with all countries along the new Silk Road. This project, according to the Chinese government should be open for all, it should be mutually beneficial and harmonious," he added.



The participants of the Eurasian media seminar visited key industrial facilities of Lanzhou, saw advanced, environmentally-friendly, and safe technologies for the production of equipment, extraction and processing of oil, manufacture of construction and decorative materials, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.