China's investor to channel USD 320 mln into paper factory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest CEO Saparbek Tuyakbayev met on Monday with Li Xuefeng, the Chairman at Qifeng New Material Co Ltd, Kazakh Invest press service said.

The sides debated opportunities to implemet a project for the production of pulp and paper from reeds.



The investor plans to gradually channel USD 320 mln into the project. It is planned to create more than 2,000 workplaces to produce 200,000 tons of paper annually.



Qifeng New Material Co Ltd reps got acquainted with preferences for foreign companies. The parties agreed to visit some regions to find out a location to have the project realized.