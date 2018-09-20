China's Jiangxi, CIS to cooperate in science, technology

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Chinese province Jiangxi plans to cooperate with the CIS countries in science and technology, President of the Jiangxi Academy of Sciences Xiong Shaoyuan told the media ahead of the jubilee session of the International Association of Academies of Sciences (IAAS), BelTA.

"China intends to develop multilateral cooperation in science and technology and the IAAS is a good place for this. We are deeply interested in interacting with the Belt and Road Initiative countries. We hope that we will get an opportunity to cooperate in different areas, including exchange of technologies and training of specialists. We also have an interest in biotechnology and engineering," Xiong Shaoyuan said.



The Jiangxi Academy of Sciences plans to join the IAAS. The Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts, Ukrainian National Academy of Agrarian Sciences have also applied for admission.



The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) is hosting the 4th session of the International Association of Academies of Sciences dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the organization in Minsk on 20 September. It has brought together the heads of the CIS and non-CIS academies of sciences, famous scientists. Plans are in place to discuss the adoption of documents to improve the activities of the association, to promote cooperation of the academies of sciences and implement joint projects.



The International Association of Academies of Sciences was established in Kiev on 23 September 1993. In 2017 the NASB assumed organizational and methodological functions of the association. Chairman of the NASB Presidium Vladimir Gusakov was elected head of the association.



The IAAS Council is the supreme governing body of the IAAS. The association includes 13 full-fledged and 6 associate members and has 17 scientific councils. The IAAS session is co-located with the International Congress on Intellectual Economy.



Attending the congress are about 500 representatives of research organizations, higher education institutions, public administration bodies and businesspeople from various countries, BelTA reports.