EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:17, 21 November 2021 | GMT +6

    China's latest COVID-19 resurgence enters final stage: official

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official said Saturday.

    So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference, Xinhua reports.

    The epidemic situation in the virus-hit border or port cities, including Ejina, Heihe and Dalian, has been dealt with quickly and effectively. Also, multiple provincial-level regions managed to contain the outbreak within around an incubation period, according to Mi.
    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News China Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!